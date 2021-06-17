Anushka Sharma Goes On A Photo-Sharing Spree In Her Latest Quirky Post

Anushka Sharma is currently residing in England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika for the World Test Championship Series. The actress has also been sharing some lovely posts from the location on her social media handle. Her latest post is no different wherein she shared a series of delightful pictures on her Instagram handle and also have a quirky caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Anushka can be seen donning a loose full-sleeved buttoned-up shirt that she has paired up with jeans along with her hair tied to a neat bun. The black and white pictures have the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress sporting a mask while posing against the backdrop of a stadium, an elevator and lastly for a beautiful selfie. She captioned the same stating, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post" along with a smiling face and a masked face emoji. Take a look at the same.

Recently Anushka Sharma had also shared an adorable picture of herself that was clicked by none other than her doting husband Virat Kohli. Anushka can be seen sporting her million-dollar smile as she poses in front of the stadium in the picture. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen donning a printed white hoodie-jacket that she has paired up with loose cream-coloured sweatpants. Take a look at the post.

Anushka's caption for the same was one that could not be missed. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress stated that the 'Don't bring work home' policy will not be applicable for her husband Virat Kohli for some time now. She further used the hashtag #QuarantineAtTheStadium along with the post. Her post was in reference to the actress and her daughter Vamika being with Virat in England currently during the World Test Championship Series.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The movie will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will also star Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.