Anushka Sharma Shares An Adorable Photo Of Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika, Says 'My Whole Heart In One Frame'

Anushka Sharma recently reunited with Virat Kohli in Dubai after the quarantine period. The actress took to her social media handle to share a happy moment of her hubby and their daughter Vamika’s reunion and it is all things adorable!

In the photo, we get to see Virat laughing while looking at Vamika, who can be seen sitting in a playball pit. While the said picture did not show Vamika’s face, we did see her sporting a floral outfit and two cute ponytails. Virat, on the other hand, donned a white tee and specs and looked extremely happy on meeting the little munchkin.

Anushka shared the heartwarming pic on Monday evening and the post was captioned as, ''My whole heart in one frame''. As soon as she shared the post, many fans and celebrities rushed to drop cute emoticons on the photo, in the comments section. Check out the post below:



Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 after seeing each other for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika in January of 2021. After her birth, the duo revealed their decision to protect their daughter from social media and had said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The actress hasn’t announced her next acting project yet. However, she has been busy as a producer, backing Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year.