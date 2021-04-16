Anushka Sharma Shares Some Priceless Moments From Last Year With Virat Kohli, See Video

Anushka Sharma is currently winning the internet by sharing some delightful posts with her husband Virat Kohli on her social media handle. After dropping a video of trying to lift her hubby, the actor-producer shared a video sometime back of some of her special moments with her husband from last year. The video of the lovely couple screams of love and togetherness.

Talking about the same, the video shared by Anushka shows the couple spending some lovely time with their pet dog. They can also be seen bonding with other dogs and puppies during one of their outings. Apart from that, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor can be seen having a fun time with some of the local young girls of the place that the couple visited during their trekking outings. Anushka and Virat can be seen exploring and spending some quality time with their adorable four-legged friends in the sweet video.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also called these moments to be one of their special and priceless times from last year. Her caption read as, "Some special, priceless moments from last year" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Social media influencer Dolly Singh reacted to the video by calling it the cutest compilation ever. On the other hand actor, Sonali Bedre also showered some love on the video by dropping some heart emojis. By the looks of it, the video may also prove to be a visual delight for any dog lover.

Earlier, Anushka had also shared a video with her husband Virat wherein she can be seen trying to lift him. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor also proves to be successful while doing the same and her husband looks visibly impressed by his wife's strength. Take a look at the video shared by her.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her stint as a successful producer. She is all set to produce the Netflix movie Qala that will star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and will also mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League and is the captain of the team Royal Challengers Bangalore.