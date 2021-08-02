    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma Teases Virat Kohli After Cricketer Demands Photo Credit For Her Latest Pictures

      Anushka Sharma is currently in England from where she has a bunch of pictures for her fans on her social media account. The actress, on Sunday, shared a series of photos in which she was wearing a pair of distressed jeans with a black T-shirt and white canvas shoes.

      The Zero star posed on an empty path in the UK and teased husband Virat Kohli in a comment on her Instagram post, after he asked for a photo credit for her new pictures. Virat took to the comments section and asked, "Who took these pictures?" Anushka teased him by replying that a fan took the photos. She wrote, "A really good fan." Check out the post below:

      Anushka Sharma's Latest Post With Her 'Fan' Virat Kohli Is Too Adorable To MissAnushka Sharma's Latest Post With Her 'Fan' Virat Kohli Is Too Adorable To Miss

      It must be noted that Anushka was making a reference to her picture with Virat she shared last month, in which she had called him her fan. Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom as Virat has been stationed in the country for back-to-back series. The Indian cricket team is expected to play against England for a five-match Test series this month.

      Anushka Sharma And Athiya Shetty Turn Photographers For Virat Kohli And KL Rahul In This Epic PictureAnushka Sharma And Athiya Shetty Turn Photographers For Virat Kohli And KL Rahul In This Epic Picture

      Anushka and Virat also celebrated their daughter, Vamika's six-month birthday in England itself. Sharing some pictures with her little munchkin, Anushka had penned an adorable wish for her on her IG handle. She had written, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

      On the professional front, Anushka was last seen on screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has since been busy as a producer, backing Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year.

      Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 21:00 [IST]
