Anushka Sharma's Throwback Video Saying 'When I Am Married, I Probably Do Not Want To Be Working' Goes Viral

An old video of actress Anushka Sharma saying that when she gets married, she does not want to work, goes viral. The video is from Simi Garewal's talk show, wherein she asks the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress if marriage is important to her, to which the latter says, "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids, and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working." (sic)

Unlike what she said almost a decade ago, Anushka was quite active in her profession after being married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and netizens are proud of her for not leaving the Hindi film industry after her marriage.

A netizen wrote, "Everything is possible nowadays she can be a successful woman in her career and a mother in same time so what if she is married and mom life will stop no its just another chapter."

Another netizen wrote, "So proud of her to be back at work ❤️ looking forward to her producing more women centric movies like Bullbul"

"Well its better if she want to work now than her earlier perspective of not to," commented another user on her viral video.

"21 yrs old when she said this most young girls grow up and realize what they want and that changes sometimes especially in terms of being a woman," wrote another Instagram user.

For the unversed, Anushka has already resumed work after delivering her first child on January 11, 2021. She and Virat are blessed with a baby girl and they have named their daughter Vamika.

