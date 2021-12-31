Anushka Sharma To Bounce Back To Work? Has Signed Three Feature Films?

Anushka Sharma has been away from showbiz for quite some time now. The actress was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, post that, fans missed seeing the actress on the big screen again. But now it seems that there is good news lurking for the fans as the actress may be back on the big screen. Reportedly, Anushka has signed three feature movies. While two of them will be scheduled for theatrical release, the third one is touted to be an ambitious movie for the OTT sphere.

A source close to Anushka Sharma has revealed to Pinkvilla that she will be returning to acting in the year 2022 with three big movies, giving her fans many reasons to rejoice. The source added that two of the movies will be big-screen entertainers while the third one will be conceptualized to be one of the biggest films for the digital platform. The source furthermore said that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress will be making the announcements from early next year.

The source went on to say that after taking a long sabbatical from acting, Anushka Sharma is looking forward to bouncing back stronger than before. The source added that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has picked up these movies based on the sensibilities of today's audiences and these projects will be entertaining but with a fresh perspective. The source said that in the coming years, Anushka wants to focus on her acting career and wishes to be part of movies that will be remarkably different yet entertaining.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Ever since then, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has been a doting mommy to her little munchkin and is currently stationed with her daughter in South Africa for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's match. The couple has requested privacy when it comes to their daughter's pictures and is leaving no stone unturned to not let their daughter's pictures get leaked on social media. On the work front, Anushka will also be producing the Netflix movie Qala.