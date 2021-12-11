Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Year Anniversary: Actress Shares Unseen Goofy Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating four years of a happy married life. On the occasion, the Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of goofy pictures of the two enjoying each others company. She also penned an extended note dedicated to her husband Virat.

In the note, Anushka thanked Virat for always inspiring her and keeping an open mind. She hoped that the two never stop goofing around as she loved it about their relationship. "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

In the photos, Anushka and Virat are seen making goofy faces for the camera. One picture shows them posing while washing dishes, while another shows him pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller. Take a look at the post,

"Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us," Anushka captioned the post.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017, three years later the couple became parents to Vamika in January 2021.