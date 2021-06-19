Anushka Sharma Turns Cheerleader For Husband Virat Kohli As She Enjoys The Ind-Nz Match

Anushka Sharma is currently in England with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika wherein she has accompanied her husband for the World Test Championship series. The actress has been sharing some fun pictures from the destination and her latest post will inevitably make some cricket enthusiasts green with envy. Anushka took to her social media handle to share a picture wherein she can be seen enjoying the India Vs New Zealand match from her balcony window.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium that has her husband and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli along with the captain of the New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Williamson. She captioned the same stating, "Toss from bedroom balcony" along with a smiling face and a cricket bat emoji. Take a look at the post shared by one of the actress' fan clubs on Twitter.

Apart from that, Anushka had won the internet recently after she had shared a delightful picture of herself posing against the backdrop of the stadium. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress could be seen sporting a loose white coloured sweatshirt that she had paired with grey pants. However, it was her caption that was simply unmissable.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress captioned the same stating, "Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for some time." Her Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Rahul Bose had poured in some love to the post. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also went on a photo-sharing spree on her social media account wherein she shared some black and white pictures of herself from the stadium. The Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actress could be seen sporting a shirt along with jeans and a mask. She had captioned the same saying, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post." Take a look.

For the unversed, Anushka along with her husband and daughter is residing at the Hilton Hotel near the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium presumably from where she has been enjoying the match. On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. It will be starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan in the lead roles.