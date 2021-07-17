Anushka Sharma's Latest Post With Her 'Fan' Virat Kohli Is Too Adorable To Miss

Anushka Sharma is currently in England from where she has been sharing some delightful posts on her social media handle for the fans to see. In her latest post, the actress shared a post with a 'fan' who turned out to be none other than her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. She also had an adorable caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen walking on the streets while sporting a white tee that she has paired up with an olive green jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. While in the first two pictures, she can be seen walking down the road while playing with her hair, the third picture has her husband Virat Kohli looking at her. In the next picture, Virat can be seen acting all goofy that has presumably left his wife in splits. Lastly, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress can be seen giving out an infectious smile in the post.

Salary Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Will Blow Your Mind!

Anushka Sharma also had an apt caption for the endearing pictures shared by her. She called her doting husband her 'fan' in the same. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress stated, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans" along with laughing, tongue out and a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

The actress has accompanied Virat Kohli for the ongoing World Test Championship series. The couple has also taken their daughter Vamika along with them. Anushka Sharma recently shared a beautiful post while celebrating her daughter turning 6 months. The pictures had the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress and Virat playing with their daughter in what seemed like a park. Even though the couple chose to not reveal their daughter's face, the post had sent the fans into a frenzy. Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be producing the Netflix film Qala. The movie will star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and will mark the late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's acting debut. She will also reportedly be seen in the titular role in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic.