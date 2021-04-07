Anushka Sharma Trying To Lift Her Husband Virat Kohli Is The Cutest Sight Ever

That Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one the most adorable couples in tinsel town is known to all. The couple gives several reasons to their 'Virushka' fans to ship them all over again. Anushka's recent post is the perfect example of the same wherein she can be seen trying to lift her husband.

Talking about the same, the video has Anushka and Virat presumably from one of their photoshoots. Anushka can be seen having fun with her husband by clutching him from the backside. However, she suddenly tries to lift him a little bit and also emerges successful in the same. This also leaves Virat surprised and impressed by his wife's strength.

The cricketer asks Anushka to try to lift him again. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor asks him to stand still and not lift himself. The actor managed to leave everyone wide-eyed as she again successfully ends up lifting Virat. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor flaunts her muscles in a delighted manner visibly impressed by her own strength. The entire video makes way for a delightful sight.

It also hints that Virat and Anushka may soon be seen together in a commercial or some other endeavour. Anushka can be seen looking pretty in a sleeveless light-grey coloured knotted top which she paired up with jeans. Virat on the other hand looks dapper in a pastel-coloured sweatshirt. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor captioned the same stating, "Did I do it?" and actor Dia Mirza also sent some love on the post by reacting with red heart emojis. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Anushka is also one of those celebs who does not shy away from talking about some serious issues. The actor shared a hard-hitting quote about the toxicity on social media. She shared a quote by Steven Bartlett that said, "Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn't need more critics, it needs more self-awareness."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to their baby girl Vamika earlier this year. Virat had also shared an endearing picture of the mother-daughter duo on the occasion of Women's Day. Anushka recently bounced back to shooting for her professional commitments post her maternity break.