Aparshakti Khurana Announces Wife Aakriti's Pregnancy With A Cute Post

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Khurana are expecting their first baby. The Stree actor took to social media to announce this happy news with a heartfelt picture.

Aparshakti shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram handle in which he is seen kissing his wife's pregnant belly while she is all smiles, looking at him. He captioned the photo as, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert."

Many of Aparshakti's colleagues and friends from the film industry dropped congratulatory messages for the parents to-be on his post. Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Congratulations." The Family Man 2 actor Sharib Hashmi commented, "Arrrey mubbaaarakkkk aap Dono Ko ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗." Varun Sharma and Huma Qureshi dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

Are Aparshakti Khurana And Wife Aakriti Expecting Their First Baby?

"Congratulations mere bhai 🥳 lots of love to both of you!! ❤️," read Sunny Singh's comment. Aditya Seal wrote, "Kya baat hai paaji congratulations." Neha Dhupia also congratulated Aparshakti and Aakriti and posted, "Congratulations Pari and Aakriti ... this is such wonderful news 😍 ... lots n lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Aakriti also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert : @taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography."

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Still Touches Ayushmann Khurrana's Feet And Calls Him 'Bhaiya'

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014. Post their wedding, he was quoted as saying by a media portal, "Yes, I am married. It happened on 7th September in Chandigarh and I am feeling so awesome and blessed. Life could not have had better in store for me. Aakriti is adorable and my entire family loves her." In a throwback interview, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor had also revealed that the couple had met each other at Shaimak Davar's dance classes.

Workwise, after playing supporting roles in films like Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Street Dancer 3D, Aparshakti is all set for his solo lead film Helmet opposite Pranutan Bahl.