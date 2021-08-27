Aparshakti Khurana On Doing A Film Like Helmet: A Film With A Social Message Changes The Mindset

After impressing the audience with supporting roles in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree and Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti Khurana has finally grabbed the role of the leading man in his upcoming social comedy Helmet.

It seems Aparshakti is following in his brother Ayushmann's footsteps as like the latter, he too is dabbling with a film which has a social message in its core. Recently in a chat with Wion, the actor opened up on his thoughts on films with social themes.

Speaking about picking up a film like Helmet, Aparshakti explained, "My take on films like Helmet is that primarily these films are made for entertainment purpose. A certain kind of social message woven into the script makes the content a little more relevant, but it's up to you if you take it home or not or if you are able to inculcate these values in you or not."

He further added, "It's a plus to have a social message in a film as the script becomes more logical. There are films which leave an impact and make people ponder. For example: Dangal did change a lot of people, encouraging kids, especially daughters to play a sport. So yes, a film with a social message does change the mindset."

Helmed by Satram Ramani, Aparshakti-starrer Helmet revolves around three friends who rob an e-commerce company truck in order to make some quick buck only to realize that the looted boxes contain condoms instead of electronic gadgets.