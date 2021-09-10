Aparshakti Khurana Recalls How He Purchased Condom For The First Time!

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actor Aparshakti Khurana recalled how he had purchased his first condom. He told Hindustan Times, when he went to buy his first packet of condoms, he was a college boy.

Reminiscing about his first purchase, Aparshakti said, "In those time, there would be delivery boys who wore helmets and came on their bikes to deliver packages. They used to be in a hurry and delivered packages without taking out the helmet. They would just get off the bike, drop the package and leave without taking the helmet off."

"So, I quickly went, parked my bike and did not take my helmet off. I bought the condom with my helmet on and came back. Little did I know I'd be doing something similar years later in a film. Only, there I was buying condoms, and I was selling them in the film," added Aparshakti.

Helmet Movie Review: Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan's Film Ends Up As A Missed 'Mauka' Despite The Laughs

Aparshakti's latest release Helmet is currently streaming on ZEE5. The film also casts Pranutan Bahl in the lead role. Speaking about the film, Aparshakti jokingly said that the film is a biopic on his own life.

In the same interview, the Stree actor also spoke about welcoming his daughter Arzoie ahead of the release of Helmet.

Aparshakti Khurana And His Wife Aakriti Become Parents To A Baby Girl

He said, "Weird that I had two babies coming out in the same week - one was a film that talked about the importance of the use of condoms and then I also had my daughter. But let me say, we were married for seven years and had safe sex for all these years before we planned this. We planned it only after we were sure of our professional and personal lives."