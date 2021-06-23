aparshakti-khurana-reveals-if-he-is-going-to-be-strict-or-cool-dad

Not so long ago, actor Aparshakti Khurana made an official announcement about his wife Aakriti's pregnancy and currently, the would-be-parents are on could nine.

When asked how he reacted when he came to know that he's going to welcome a little bundle of joy into his life, he told Hindustan Times, "I was ecstatic and feeling cannot be put into words."

It's known to all that parenthood brings a positive change in every person. When asked if he's already seeing such change in himself, he said, "I am yet to experience parenthood in its entirety but yes I do feel a sense of responsibility to become a better person for my child."

In the same interview, revealing if he is going to be a strict daddy or a cool one, the Dangal actor said, "I am an affectionate and an expressive person. And I am going to make sure that I am the same with my child. I think both Aakriti and I are going to be cool parents."

During the same conversation, Aparshakti shared that he has already started taking tips and suggestions from amazing fathers around him including his dad and actor-brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

"I have been taking tips for quite some time from my father, brother, and some fabulous dads around me. Soon, I will have to bring the learning to execution," said the excited father-to-be.

When asked if he's well-prepared to be as diligent as possible to keep the health hazards away from the baby as the lockdown has been lifted, he said, "It's definitely important to be more careful than ever. Since the last few months, I have been taking more precautions than ever and I will continue to do so to keep my wife and baby safe."