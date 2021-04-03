Apurva Asrani Announces Separation From Partner Siddhant After 14 Years; Says 'We Have Amicably Parted Ways'

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani recently took to social media to announce his separation from his partner Siddhant Pillai who is a musician by profession. They had been together for 14 years.

The Made In Heaven editor issued a statement announcing his separation from Siddhant and asked people to respect their privacy and not to speculate. Apurva wrote,"I inform you with a heavy heart that that Siddhant & I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important & valuable, and that we have amicable parted ways."

He admitted that there must have been mistakes and continued, "Same sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path. But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly & courageously, so I write this with no regrets."

"I request you to respect our privacy and our feelings at this point and to leave the speculation to us. Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing," he further urged everyone in his post.

See his post.

Apurva made this announcement hours after he shared a cryptic post on loyalty on social media. He wrote, "Loyalty isn't grey. It's black and white. You're either loyal completely, or not loyal at all."

Last year in May, Apurva, along with Siddhant, had together bought a home in Goa. Back then, the National Award winning editor had opened up about the struggles they faced while living as a gay couple in rented places. Apurva had revealed that he and his partner pretended to be cousins for 13 years to rent a house together.

"For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too," Apurva had written in a tweet.

Workwise, Apurva had last penned Pankaj Tripathi-Kirti Kulhari's web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

ALSO READ: Apurva Asrani Wishes Sushant Singh Rajput Had Spoken Up About What He Was Going Through

ALSO READ: Writer Apurva Asrani And His Partner Pretended To Be Cousins For 13 Years To Rent A House Together!