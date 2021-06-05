Apurva Asrani Says He Respects Anubhav Sinha For Calling Out Obvious Campaign Against Kartik Aaryan

After filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, writer-editor Apurva Asrani has come out in support of Kartik Aaryan. Since the last few weeks, the Love Aaj Kal actor become a hot topic of discussion for his alleged ouster from several Bollywood projects post his exit from Karan Johar's upcoming production Dostana 2.

Amid these media speculations, Ra.One director Anubhav Sinha had recently tweeted that a concerted campaign has been orchestrated against Kartik Aaryan. Now, Apurva Asrani, in a tweet, has agreed with Sinha's opinion and added that he respects him for 'calling out' the alleged campaign against the actor.

Apurva tweeted, "I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better."

His tweet came in reaction to Anubhav's post in which the latter had written, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better.✊ https://t.co/8DbWRtLGa7 — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 4, 2021

For the unversed, netizens were in for a shock when Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that Kartik Aaryan was no longer a part of their upcoming production Dostana 2. While various controversial theories about Kartik's exit from the project surfaced in the media, the actor continued to maintain his silence on this matter.

Recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star once again hit the headlines when it was rumoured that the actor has been dropped out of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production Freddie and Aanand L Rai's next film. However, Aanand L Rai quashed reports of Kartik's ouster from his upcoming project and clarified that he had never signed a film with the actor.

As of now, Kartik Aaryan has two movies in the pipeline, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is also rumoured to be in talks with Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans and Hansal Mehta for their upcoming projects.