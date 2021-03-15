AR Rahman, Mehboob And Ahmed Khan Come On Board For Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2

The Rangeela trio of A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan come together after 25 years, Sajid Nadiadwala brings the hit trio together for an action-packed Heropanti 2. The maestro is on board to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music.

Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman at different times in the past, Ahmed during his Rangeela days and Sajid during Highway and Tamasha where the music of both the films had touched the audience’s heart.

Interestingly this time, A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating the background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action-packed film like Heropanti 2 whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose five songs in the film.

The expectations of the viewers are only going to rise with Tiger Shroff’s action and Rahman’s music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to go on the floor soon.

