AR Rahman Reveals Why He Walked Off The Stage When Anchor Spoke In Hindi At 99 Songs Event

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman explained why he walked off the stage last month, during a promotional event for 99 Songs. He is the co-writer and producer of 99 Songs. Explaining his apparent displeasure with the anchor speaking in Hindi at a launch event, he said that it was a 'joke' and not meant to be taken seriously.

Recently, a video of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman walking off the stage at an event after the anchor spoke in Hindi went viral on social media. In the said video from the event for the promotions of the musician's upcoming production 99 Songs, the anchor is seen posing a question to the film's hero Ehan Bhatt in Hindi, following which Rahman is seen exclaiming, "Hindi?", and walking off the stage.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood, the music composer has finally revealed the reason behind his action.

AR Rahman explained, "What happened is, we are doing a three language launch. Hindi is already launched and we are coming to Tamil Nadu. So there are certain kinds of protocol on the stage. We are talking to Tamil audiences who are already saying that Ehan is very fair. So I told her (the anchor) to speak in Tamil and follow the protocol."

"I think she wanted to be kind to Ehan and he understands Hindi better and so she talked in Hindi. So I said, 'Hindi?' and I had to leave the stage. After that other people had to come on stage. So people put this one and one two and that I got angry. It was a joke. It was not meant to be serious. I think it saved us a lot of money by becoming viral, spreading Ehan's and my face," he clarified while speaking with the entertainment portal.

In the video after walking off the stage, Rahman is seen smiling and teasing the anchor in Tamil by saying, "Didn't I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?" and then adding, "I'm joking." To which the anchor is seen saying that "it was always a pleasure to be trolled by the maestro."

Speaking about 99 Songs, the film bankrolled by AR Rahman, stars Ehan Bhat, Edilsy, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala in prominent roles. The film follows the journey of a youngster whose life centres around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie. But when his artistic aspirations get in the way of his relationship, he finds himself faced with the toughest test of his life yet.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman, Mehboob And Ahmed Khan Come On Board For Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2

ALSO READ: RC 15: AR Rahman To Compose Music For Ram Charan-Shankar's Film?