Karan Johar Says His Children Had This Heartwarming Reaction When He Was Conferred With The Padma Shri

It was a celebratory moment for filmmaker-producer Karan Johar indeed after he was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The director took to his social media handle to share some beautiful pictures of himself from the ceremony while flaunting his medal. He also shared a heartfelt reaction of his kids Yash and Roohi after he won the award.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar shared some pictures of himself from the occasion wherein he can be seen wearing a black sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra. In one of the pictures, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director can also be seen posing with his mother Hiroo Johar. In the caption of the same, he stated how his children Yash and Roohi enquired about his medal.

Karan Johar captioned the same stating, "About last evening.... A truly memorable moment in my life..... I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side.... My babies asked me " dada you won a medal? " and I replied, "yes I did I hope you do too one day "!! The #padmashri ... Humbled and honoured." Take a look at the post.

Actor Anil Kapoor left a heartfelt comment stating, "Dad must be so proud of you up there in heaven Karan .. lots of love and hugs always." Other celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Shweta Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Seema Khan and others also congratulated Karan for this proud moment. Apart from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director, Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor and Suresh Wadkar were also felicitated with the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Talking about the work front, Karan Johar will be directing the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will be starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Apart from that, it will also have important roles of legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The director had earlier shared a brief BTS glimpse of the same for the fans. KJo's backed projects like Sooryavanshi and Shershaah have also witnessed a stupendous success post their release.