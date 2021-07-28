Arbaaz Khan Admits They Didn't Get Few Things Right With Salman's Dabangg 3; 'Don't Want To Discuss That'

Salman Khan's cop film Dabangg 3 which released in 2019, underperformed at the box office as compared to the earlier two films in the franchise. Recently in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Arbaaz Khan who bankrolled the Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer admitted that they didn't get a few things right with the film. However, he added that he wouldn't want to get into the details of what didn't work, on a public platform.

The Daraar actor told Pinkvilla, "There were a lot of people who felt that... whether it was one, or two, or three... but there were people who didn't like Dabangg, and that's always going to be the case..."

Arbaaz said that he won't apologize for any of his films as he and his team had worked hard on all of them. Khan said that sometimes films don't meet the kind of success of the previous films but that shouldn't deter you from moving forward. He called it a 'learning process.'

"But actually I'm not really apologetic about any of my films. We all (work) very hard on our films. Dabangg 3 I produced, it was directed by Prabhudeva, and Salman did his hard work... Fortunately or unfortunately, sometimes films don't meet the kind of success of the previous films. It should not deter you from moving forward. It's always a learning curve. You learn from what the audience expects now. Just like you say 'thank you' when something is good, you say 'sorry' when something is not so good and you say 'I'll work harder and get better at it," the news portal quoted him as saying.

He also admitted that they had identified elements that need to be worked on, and said that a post-mortem is always done on a dead body.

"We know a few things that, obviously on a public platform I wouldn't want to discuss that, but we know a few things that we didn't get right," he was quoted as saying adding that he hopes to correct the wrongs and regain the audience's trust with Dabangg 4.

The CAA protests of 2019 and the mixed reviews had affected the box office collection of Dabangg 3, Later in an interview, Salman had said, "In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well."

On the other hand, the film's co-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had also opened up on Dabangg 3's performance in one of his interviews and said that Salman Khan has set such a high benchmark for himself that unless his films don't do Rs 300-350 crore business, people call them a flop.