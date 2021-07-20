Arbaaz Khan Denies Allegations Of Rampant Drug Use And S*x In Bollywood; Says It Is A Campaign

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, a lot has been written about the film industry in a negative way. Netizens not only looked down upon the film industry, but also claimed that the industry is all about the rampant use of drugs and casting couch.

Actor Arbaaz Khan who is returning with the second season of his chat show Pinch, reacted to such allegations against the industry and shared his point of view on the same.

Denying such nasty claims, Arbaaz blamed faceless trolls for spreading such rumours on the internet against Bollywood stars, and told The Indian Express that up till now there were only two professions that were held in the highest regard- cricket and acting.

Arbaaz Khan Pulls Salman Khan's Leg; Says He Is Likely To Give Worst Relationship Advice

"Cricketers and stars remained protected. Cricketers still enjoy that protection. But now what has happened is that stars have been demystified. It's like, 'Oh you think you can speak against the government, we will show you that even your stars are no saints and we will run them down.' It's a campaign. So, it's said that there's rampant drug use and s*x in the industry. So, 'let's expose them'," said Arbaaz.

He went on to add that these celebrities shaming has been done intentionally.

Salman Khan Trolls Back Netizen Who Demanded His Money Back After Watching The Superstar's Movie

He explained, "It can't be that things have been happening for 100 years and in one year suddenly everything changed. It has been instigated, probably planned, and if you look at the people doing this they have one or two followers so they have actually opened the account to do this. It's not that a person has six million followers or is verified and then they are trolling. This comes from a very unfounded scenario where it doesn't matter if it's true or not."

What's your take on Arbaaz's statement? Do you agree with him? Tell us in the comments section below.