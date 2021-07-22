Arbaaz Khan Gets Upset When Giorgia Andriani Is Referred To As His Girlfriend; 'That Isn't Her Claim To Fame'

It's known to all that Arbaaz Khan is dating Italian actress-dancer Giorgia Andriani since a long time. The actor was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Arbaaz expressed his displeasure over people referring to Giorgia as his girlfriend or bae as he believes she has an identity of her own.

Arbaaz said that the entire world recognises here now and so, one shouldn't constantly call her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae' as that isn't her claim to fame.

Arbaaz Khan On Getting Trolled After Divorce From Malaika: Never Got Affected By Comments On My Personal Life

"First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity," the Hello Brother actor told the entertainment portal.

He continued, "It's like when you write about me and call me 'Salim Khan's son' or 'Salman Khan's brother'. Why? Why would you do that beyond a point? Everybody has to be given their own space and identity. And she would like that."

Arbaaz Khan Blasts Culture of Trolling; Says Celebrities Get Dropped From Movies Or Ads

The actor said that it's unnecessary to attach his name to her as the whole world is aware about her identity, further adding that if the people doing so think that 'individually' she isn't popular enough, then they should stop taking her photographs.

Arbaaz said Giorgia doesn't feel bad about these things because she is embarrassed to be his girlfriend, but because she wants to be known for who she is.

Workwise, Arbaaz Khan recently returned back with the second season of his talk show Pinch.