Arbaaz Khan Pulls Salman Khan's Leg; Says He Is Likely To Give Worst Relationship Advice

Actor Arbaaz Khan who is all set to return with the second season of his talk show Pinch, spoke to an entertainment portal and pulled his brother Salman Khan's leg while speaking about relationships.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, when Arbaaz Khan was asked who among the family members is likely to give the worst relationship advice, Arbaaz, without wasting a second, took Salman Khan's name.

Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble laughingly, "I think Salman. Don't ask me why, I think this does not need an explanation. It's like me giving advice on how to be a star, let's just put it like that... 'Salman, this is what you need to do to be a star.' So is he going to laugh at me or what?"

In the second season of Pinch, fans will get to see Salman as Arbaaz's guest. On this, Arbaaz had said that he wanted his show to become a hit on its own before inviting Salman to it.

In a statement, Arbaaz spoke about the popularity of the second season of Pinch and said, "The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It's been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life."

In one of the episodes, Salman will be seen sharing his views on social media negativity, the emerging troll culture on social media and its repercussions on stars' lives.