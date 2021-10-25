Arbaaz Merchant's Dad Says Aryan Khan & His Son Are Taken Aback At How Much Time It Is Taking For Their Bail

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam Merchant said that his son and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan are taken aback at how much time it's taking for their bail.

Speaking to a leading daily, Aslam said, "I've told him that we have applied for bail and the hearing is on the same day as Aryan's case. Arbaaz then told me something that surprised me. He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz, that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They're both taken aback at how much time it's taking for their bail."

Aslam further added that his son doesn't have as strong background as Aryan hence, he is more worried about him.

Aslam said, "Personally, I feel, at least Aryan Khan has hope that his father is Shah Rukh Khan, a hugely popular and influential figure. But neither Arbaaz (Merchant) nor his father has that kind of influence. We're just common people with no connections. I think Arbaaz was unlucky; he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was just destiny I guess. But I am happy, how he has stuck by his best friend Aryan. He's been a loyal friend; I call him a yaaron ka yaar."

Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

Reportedly, Aryan and Arbaaz have been assigned different barracks in Arthur Road Jail. The duo was caught with six others in a raid conducted by NCB on luxury cruise liner Cordelia on October 3, 2021. While no drugs were found in Aryan's possession, NCB claims that Aryan is allegedly involved in drugs trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.