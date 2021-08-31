Are You Listening Prabhas? Kriti Sanon Would Like To Marry You!

Ever since makers have announced Adipurush, netizens are curious to watch the chemistry of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who will play Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

Recently, while speaking to an entertainment portal, when Kriti Sanon was asked who she would flirt, date and marry among Prabhas, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan, she said, "I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger and marry Prabhas."

While speaking about her Adipurush co-star, Kriti also said that people have perception about Prabhas that he's a shy person, but he's very chilled out and pretty talkative.

She said, "After a long time, I'm looking up at someone, so that is there. He's (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it comes out even better. I have got a good equation with him."

Earlier, while speaking to a media agency, Kriti had expressed her gratitude towards Om Raut for casting her in Adipurush. She had said that she understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity.

"We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters," said Sanon.

With respect to work, Kriti also has Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.