Arjun Kanungo On Being Roped In For Radhe: Salman Khan Called Me And Wanted Me To Act

Singer Arjun Kanungo who has crooned popular songs like 'Aaya Na Tu', 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Tu Na Mera', 'La La La', etc., is all enthralled about his Bollywood debut Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for two major reasons. Firstly, he is making a foray into Bollywood as an actor, secondly, he will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Arjun was asked how did he come on board for Radhe, he revealed that it was Salman Khan who called him and asked him to act in the film.

In a conversation with DNA, Kanungo said, "It was Salman sir who called me and wanted me to act. He called me to his house in the middle of the night, and I remember Prabhu sir was there. It was just an incredible feeling to be there and work on a project like this with such big names attached to it."

Speaking about the film, Kanungo said that the film is done and he is still nervous about its release.

Recalling his first day of the shoot, Kanungo said, "It was much more difficult than I imagined it to be, and I remember I was very nervous on the first day. Even thinking about it makes me nervous right now. But I have to say Salman sir and Prabhu Deva sir were very encouraging. They helped me a lot. Everyone has been complimenting me, but I am nervous."

Kanungo further added that he is nervous to see how the audience will react and if they will support his acting career. He also said that he's worried about audiences' preconceived notions about singers, and wants to see if they will get over that bias.

Radhe is slated to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021.

