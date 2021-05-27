Arjun Kapoor Agrees To A Fan Blaming His Bad Luck For Failure Of Few Films; 'Have Always Given My Best Effort'

Arjun Kapoor in a recent interaction with entertainment portal, reacted to a fan comment which lauded the actor for putting in his best efforts in every film and blamed his 'bad luck' for some of the flops.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor thanked the fan for his sweet commeny and told Bollywood Hungama, "Thank you for that. I think it's very sweet. He is being honest about the fact that he is supporting me regardless of a few films not working out and I think that is being a fan, eventually, and I respect that."

Further agreeing with the fan's observation, Arjun cited the example of his 2017 film Mubarakan. He said that that despite being a good and clean family entertainer didn't get his due.

The actor said, "I completely agree. I think bad luck, of course... A film like Mubarakan didn't get its due. It was a really good film, it was entertaining, a clean family entertainer. At that point of time, there were too many other films releasing."

Arjun told the news portal that he has always given his best efforts in all his films and added, "There have been moments like that. I have also done films that unfortunately didn't pan out, but like he rightly said, I have always given my best effort. It's good to know that people respect that or regard that and are by your side, cheering for you, to reconnect with the audience and get revitalised, re-engaged with them."

On a related note, Arjun Kapoor who made his acting debut with Ishqzaade, recently clocked 9 years in the Hindi film industry. To celebrate this milestone, the actor had penned an emotional note in which he remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and spoke about how he feels lost without her. Arjun's mother had passed away due to cancer before the actor's debut film released in theatres.

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor has two movies coming up next which includes Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, and Mohit Suri's thriller film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.