Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor And Tara Sutaria Share Glimpses Of Their First Day Shoot

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were earlier spotted heading off to Goa to kick-start the shoot of their movie Ek Villian Returns. Now as the two begin shooting for the same, they took to their social media handle to showcase a glimpse of the first day of their shoot. Their BTS pictures all the way from the sets of Ek Villain Returns may inevitably make one excited for the movie.

Talking about the same, Tara showcased her excitement by sharing the clapperboard of the movie. The Student Of The Year 2 actor captioned the same stating, "Day One." Apart from that, she tagged the makers and her co-star Arjun on the post. Take a look at the same.

On the other hand, Arjun also had an equally exciting way of giving a sneak peek to the fans of his first day of the shoot. The Half Girlfriend actor shared a lovely picture that had yellow coloured smiley-faced balloons. For the unversed, a yellow smiling face is also the intriguing logo of the movie. The actor shared a boomerang video of the same. Take a look at one of the stills from the movie.

Earlier actors John Abraham and Disha Patani who also play a pivotal role in the movie had already shot for their portions in the film in Mumbai. Earlier in February this year, director Mohit Suri shared the first poster of the same. Talking about the poster of the film, it showed a smiley face sporting an evil smirk. The silhouette of the smiley could be seen on a floor against the backdrop of a dim-lit city.

The compelling poster of Ek Villain Returns immediately sent the fans into a frenzy. The makers also announced the release date of the film along with the same. The movie is all set to be released on February 11, 2022. The star cast of the movie had also shared the poster on their social media handles. John had hinted sharing the poster that the hero of the film will also be the 'villain'. The movie will mark the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

