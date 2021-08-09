Arjun Kapoor Blasts News Report Comparing His & Malaika Arora's Wealth; Calls It 'Sad And Shameful'

Arjun Kapoor recently got furious at a news report which compared his earnings to that of his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora. Upset with the article's headline which reportedly questioned Malaika's source of income, the actor took to his Instagram stories to lash out at the report by calling it 'sad and shameful.'

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor called out the news report and wrote, "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me." However, he later deleted that post.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a steady relationship for a long time. While Arjun acts in films, Malaika who is busy with her multiple ventures including fashion label and a yoga studio.

Recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Arjun had revealed that his 'girlfriend' Malaika can tell if he has had a rough day just by looking at him, and that she knows him 'inside out'.

On Arjun's birthday, the actor had penned a note of appreciation in which he had thanked Malaika for being his support and written, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch... What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side."

Earlier in an interview, Arjun had opened up on dating the Kaante actress and said, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

With regards to work, Arjun Kapoor has Pawan Kripalani's horror comedy Bhoot Police up next for release. He has also resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.