Arjun Kapoor Confesses He Was Keen To Do Kapoor & Sons; 'I Wanted To Play Fawad's Role'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently in a Clubhouse session moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, revealed that he wanted to be a part of Shakun Batra's 2016 film Kapoor & Sons even though he was never offered the film.

Kapoor revealed that he was keen to do Fawad Khan's role of a closeted gay in the film as he knew the makers would get stuck with this casting part. Initially, as many as six actors had turned down their role before Fawad agreed to do this film.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor was quoted as saying, "Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons. At that point of time, obviously, Shakun didn't see the casting hitting the spot."

Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Janhvi-Khushi: I Don't Want To Sell A Fake Lie That Everything Is Perfect

He further added, "I wanted to play Fawad's role. I knew they were getting stuck with that."

Arjun further said that though Shakun didn't cast him in the film, he often keeps pulling Batra's leg for using his name in the film. For those who haven't watched the movie, Sidharth Kapoor's character is named Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor Recalls Facing A Hard Time When His Best Friends In School Asked Him About His 'New Mom' Sridevi

"I was never offered the film, I had just heard that the film was being cast but it was not proving to be an easy exercise. And I know Shakun personally, so I called him up and said, 'I would love to read and I feel I can play that role also. I have no qualms about playing either/or, wherever you see me fit, but I would like to work with you.' I keep making fun of him, 'Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but Arjun Kapoor ka naam le liya (You didn't take Arjun Kapoor in your film but you took Arjun Kapoor's name).' Because Sidharth Malhotra ended up being called Arjun Kapoor in the film," the Sardar Ka Grandson actor revealed in the chat.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons revolves around two estranged brothers who upon returning home to visit their ailing grandfather, are forced to confront their their unresolved rivalry while their parents' marriage is on the rocks. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics and was a box office success.

Coming back to Arjun Kapoor, the actor has two films in the pipeline- Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.