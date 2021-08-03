Arjun Kapoor Credits Khushi And Janhvi Kapoor For Not Resenting Boney Kapoor; 'We've Confronted Our Demons'

If you're a fan of actor Arjun Kapoor, you must know about his strained relationship with his father Boney Kapoor before the demise of Sridevi. In several interviews, Arjun had revealed that he couldn't connect with his father on an emotional level because of his second marriage with Sridevi. However, post the demise of the English Vinglish actress, Arjun stood by his father's side keeping everything aside.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, Arjun opened up about bonding with his father after a long time and credited his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for the same.

Arjun told Harper's Bazaar India, "I've not lived with my father as much as I would have liked to. I keep getting told that I am like him, but I don't see it. Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to."

Arjun went on to add that he loves his father more because of Janhvi and Khushi.

"It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn't share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level," added Arjun.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Post its release, he will be seen in Ek Villain Returns.