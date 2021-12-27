Arjun Kapoor Does Not Enjoy Personal Comments On His And Malaika Arora's Relationship; Calls It 'Unfair'

It's been more than a couple of years since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other, but even today, they are one of the most trolled couples of B-town. Blame it on their age difference or Arjun's differences with Salman Khan, trolls often diss Arjun-Malaika's affair in the most distasteful way.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading, when Arjun was asked if the unnecessary attacks and trolling bother him, he said that even though he finds the comments 'unfair', he believes that it is passable.

"Sometimes I feel it's a little unfair but it's passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don't enjoy it," told Arjun to Hindustan Times.

In the same interview, Arjun also spoke about 2021 and said that he is grateful that he got a chance to entertain the audience with his three releases- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police.

He said, "You've to be grateful and have humility in accepting the fact that at a time when the world was in chaos, work was happening for me and I was able to showcase it and receive love for it. It's great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I'm here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them."

He further added that he's happy that his work is finally being praised by critics, as well renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

He said, "My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work. When Naseeruddin Shah sits across you and says, 'I saw your work and you were fantastic' or when Kumud Mishra, who hails from that part of the world, says, 'You didn't even slip in your accent even once."