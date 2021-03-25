Arjun Kapoor Feels Lucky To Be Working With John Abraham In Ek Villain Returns; Reveals How He Is Prepping

In February this year, director Mohit Suri had announced his next film Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. While John and Disha have already started shooting for the film, Arjun will be joining the team next month.

Meanwhile, the Half Girlfriend actor is excited to share screen space with John who has been a part of many Bollywood action films and has been toiling in the gym to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with John Abraham.

Speaking about the same, Arjun told Mid-day, "John is known for his physique and action prowess. I am aware of it, and it was a major impetus for me to sign the film. I am lucky to be working with John, who is so good in this space. I am bound to put in twice the effort to make sure that we look good together on screen."

The actor further said that he enjoys doing multi-starrers. "Ensemble dramas and big set-ups have always been on my list. When I did Gunday [2014] and Mubarakan [2017], I craved a big cinematic outing. Ek Villain 2 is [another film] that I want to strive hard for," Arjun told the tabloid.

Arjun recently wrapped up the shooting of Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. His other film Sardar Ka Grandson is slated to premiere on Netflix in summer 2021.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri had earlier shared, "In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other."

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Being Slapped By Parineeti Chopra!

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Schools Paparazzi For Climbing The Walls Of Saif-Kareena's Residence