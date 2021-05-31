Arjun Kapoor Had Worked As An AD On Saif & John's Films Before Sharing Screen Space With Them!

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012. But before beginning his innings as an actor, he worked as an assistant director on the sets of films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Life has come full circle for him in a way as Arjun now has the lead actors of both these films, Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham as his co-stars in his upcoming projects.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor was quoted as saying, "Well, ironically, I was an assistant on a film with Saif and then I was an assistant on a film with John. Both the films I am doing are with two actors who I was an assistant on set."

Arjun Kapoor is excited about sharing screen space with Saif in Bhoot Police which he describes more of an 'adventure film' than a horror-comedy.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "To work as a fellow actor with Saif has obviously been something I have wanted to do for a while. He is an exceptional artist. There is Jacqueline (Fernandez) and Yami (Gautam) in the film also."

He further added, "Horror-comedy is an easier way of explaining it without you seeing it. But it's on adventure and brotherhood. It's about two people, who are brothers, and their journey of certain discoveries, ideologies, give-and-take, friction, conflicts and camaraderie. It's a film about brotherhood at its core, for me, and it is in the garb of a horror-comedy. It's a brotherhood adventure."

On the other hand, Arjun is thrilled about Ek Villain Returns for a number of reasons. The actor is excited about being pitted against John Abraham, reuniting with his Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri and working with Tara Sutaria for the first time.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Panipat actor called the movie a 'nice big ensemble entertainer' and said that he has grown up enjoying Mohit Suri's films.

He was quoted as saying, "It's a nice big ensemble entertainer, you know, the popcorn summer blockbuster. For me, I have grown up watching that kind of cinema, I have grown up enjoying Mohit's films. He is such a balanced director. He understands the mainstream audience as well as today's sensibility. We have got good music, action and all the trappings of making a credible entertainer. So I am really excited. I have just shot seven-eight days. Hopefully, when things ease up, in the coming month, we would be able to go back on set. Fingers crossed."

Ek Villain Returns also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz that Arjun is teaming up with Section 375 director Ajay Bahl for a film which is touted to be a love triangle.