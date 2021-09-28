arjun-kapoor-has-a-special-request-for-alia-bhatt-as-he-wishes-ranbir-kapoor-on-his-birthday

Today, the powerhouse of talent Ranbir Kapoor turned 39, and who's who of B-town have been wishing the actor. His acting prowess knows no bound. Give him any role and he will nail it! In the last one decade, Ranbir has given many fine performances and he rules a separate fan base. As the actor turned a year older today, his close friend Arjun Kapoor posted a quirky birthday wish on his Instagram page.

He shared a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it as, "This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma'am...PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities !!!"

Reacting to Arjun's post, a netizen wrote, "Omg😂 This is epic and the caption is😍."

"You guys are friendship goalllsss," commented another user on Arjun's post.

Well, there's no denying that Arjun and Ranbir are super cool buddies and their bond goes back a long way.

