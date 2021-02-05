Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Ask Everyone to 'Check Your Privilege'; Share Pic Of Man Worshipping Mumbai Local

B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are reminding fans to check their privilege by sharing a heartwarming post on their Instagram story. Both took to their Instagram handles and shared the same picture of a man worshipping a Mumbai local, with different and meaningful captions.

Asking fans to be aware of their privilege, Malaika captioned the post as "This one hit me hard.. I feel ya brother #Checkyourprivilege."

Meanwhile, Arjun added a different caption and said, "Whenever u feel things aren't going well take a moment to perhaps absorb the fact that a lot of us are privileged & blessed to deal with these last few months without having to worry about how to get to work even after things opened up.."

The photo clicked by Saamna's Sachin Vaidya struck a chord with netizens and went viral. In the image, a commuter can be seen bowing down and worshipping the local train before entering it. The picture was reportedly taken on February 1, when Mumbai local trains were re-opened to the general public.

The trains began functioning at full capacity after 11 long months of hiatus due to the pandemic. For the last few months, the trains were only available to essential staff and women due to COVID-19.

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun who have been in a relationship for over two years, made their relationship official in 2019 with an Instagram post from their US vacation. The duo was celebrating Arjun's birthday and Malaika had opened up about their relationship with an adorable birthday post for her beau.

