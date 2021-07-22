Arjun Kapoor On Being Fat-Shamed: They Have Not Understood The Struggle That I Have Gone Through

While actor Arjun Kapoor is back to being fit, there was a time when he had gained a lot of weight and owing to the same reason, he was constantly being trolled by netizens. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Arjun spoke about dealing with obesity and negativity and said that he has learnt to take everything on the chin.

He told Times Of India that he has been battling obesity for the longest time, and he was not just a fat kid, but it was his health issue that often led to weight gain.

"It hasn't been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven't understood the struggle that I have gone through and it's alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me," said Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor Feels Strange When Janhvi Addresses Him With This Name; 'It Still Feels Very New To Me'

Speaking about struggling to maintain a certain fitness level, Arjun said that his health condition makes it difficult for him to achieve quick results. The transformation that people can achieve in a month, it takes him two months to do that.

"For a year, I have single-mindedly focused on myself to achieve my current body type and I desire only to get fitter and better. This journey has shown me that nothing is impossible. I just have to keep at it. Unfortunately, shaming has become a part of our lives, and I can only hope that we get better as a society," added the Ishaqzaade actor.

Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Janhvi-Khushi: I Don't Want To Sell A Fake Lie That Everything Is Perfect

With respect to work, Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns in his kitty.