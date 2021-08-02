Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Janhvi Kapoor Before Sridevi's Demise: There Were Silences

After legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula's equation with their half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor has evolved a lot. From shielding his half-sisters from nasty trolls to spending more time with them, Arjun has become a strong pillar of support to them.

Post their reconciliation, Arjun and Janhvi recently graced a magazine cover together for the first time. In an interview with the same magazine, the duo also opened up on their evolved bond.

Arjun told Harper's Bazaar magazine that earlier his equation with Janhvi was punctuated with silences. He was quoted as saying, "There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying." To this, Janhvi quipped, "I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor pulled her leg for this comment and said, "Glad you caught onto that."

Janhvi further told the magazine, "And that is something no-one can take away from us. It's not like we go to each other's homes every day, or know every little detail about each other's lives. But I felt instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life."

Earlier in a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, Arjun had confessed that it still feels strange when Janhvi addresses him as 'bhaiyya'.

"It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me 'bhai' in a very different manner. And now this 'Arjun bhaiya' is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me. I have never asked her to call me by any specific name. It comes to them very naturally," he had said in the interview.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. He later married Sridevi and the couple had two kids Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.