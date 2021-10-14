Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Releases: A Great Mix Of Masala Commercial Films & Genre-Bending Entertainers

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's career is on a high after he delivered a powerful performance as a Haryanvi cop in Dibakar Banerjee's taut thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun, who has been a talking point of the industry due to his remarkable physical transformation as he battled obesity for the second time, has a great line-up of films now.

Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut directorial Kuttey & Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. Arjun is extremely proud of his slate and credits the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) for changing the course of his career.

Arjun says, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way which audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film."

He adds, "The success of SAPF has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic visions. The Ladykiller and Kuttey are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate!"

Speaking about his next releases, Arjun says, "I'm excited about my line-up as it's a great mix of masala commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and also genre-bending entertainers like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."