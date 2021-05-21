Arjun Kapoor On How He felt When Boney Kapoor Left His Mom For Sridevi; 'As A Child I Felt The Repercussions'

It's known to all that actor Arjun Kapoor had a troubled childhood, as his father Boney Kapoor had left his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor for actress Sridevi. Owing to the same reason, Arjun shared a restrained relationship with his father. But when Sridevi breathed her last, Arjun didn't think twice before standing next to his father and act as a responsible brother for Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Unlike the past, now Arjun cares about Janhvi and Khushi as much as he cares about his own sister Anshula Kapoor.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, when Arjun was asked how he managed to let bygones be bygones, he said that it was his mother's upbringing that helped him do so.

"She would've told me to be by my father's side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love," said Arjun.

In the same interview, Arjun recalled what consequences he faced because of his father's second marriage. "There is unfortunate frustration, people go through in different phases of life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood. I don't agree... I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it."

Arjun concluded by saying that he tries to be a good son to his father, because he knows that had his mom been alive today, she would have wanted the same thing.