Arjun Kapoor On Sporting A New Look For His Next Film Kuttey: Have To Let Go Of All Inhibitions

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is sporting a sharp new look these days for his film Kuttey, a dark comedy. He has trimmed his hair considerably and is sporting a moustache and a stubble for Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut. Arjun recently uploaded the images of his look from the film and it has been widely well-received.

Arjun says, "As much as I am missing my long hair, it is part of an actor's journey to let go and begin again and in that milieu, a film like Kuttey comes where you have to let go of all inhibitions and really go deep into playing the character."

Arjun Kapoor Feels Strange When Janhvi Addresses Him With This Name; 'It Still Feels Very New To Me'

He adds, "I love my directors' clarity that he wanted me to have a particular look and look like a person that blends in and is in every man. the character really needed that so I am really happy and excited that the look has come together and my Director is very happy and now I leave the rest to when the film comes out."

Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor On Their Equation: We Do Lean On Each Other

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan. Apart from Kuttey, the other films in Arjun's kitty include Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.