Arjun Kapoor On Trolls Making Personal Attacks On Him: Shows More About Their Upbringing Than It Does About Me

While social media is a great platform to connect with your loved ones, there's also a dark side to it. It is hard for people to get away from a troll there, and even harder for celebrities who are constantly under the spotlight.

Actor Arjun Kapoor often finds himself subjected to hate comments on social media platforms for reasons ranging from his past appearance to his films. However, the Panipat actor had always made sure to give these trolls a taste of their own medicine.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Arjun spoke at length about the trolling culture and also opened up on being subjected to negativity on social media.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor said that while he has the ability to laugh at himself, it gets unfortunate when things become personal and people derive vindictive pleasure by overdoing it.

Arjun told the news portal, "See I'm somebody who's done the roast so I have this ability to laugh at myself. I don't take myself too seriously that I don't understand when a joke is being made. But at some point, a line gets crossed and things become personal and people get some vindictive pleasure by overdoing it. That is unfortunate and that comes a lot from the inbuilt frustration and certain amount of anger that is embedded into the people that have phones in their hands you know because of the circumstances and the way the world is. There is a lot more negative emotion and energy and it feels like an outlet and logo Ko Lagta Hai Ki stars ko boldenge toh thoda lighter feel Hota hai."

Speaking about how such negativity takes a toll on an actor's life, Arjun continued, "For them, they are shedding some negativity away because they pay money to watch our films. They feel that they have the right to say whatever they want, whenever they want, without caring what we might feel, Because you don't do that to your siblings or your parents or relatives. But, they say it to us because it seems like they are available to them now at the behest of typing certain words. It might make them feel better but I just wish they kind of realise that we are also human and it does take a toll on us. Mentally, emotionally and physically you can feel drained reading it."

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor said that while he is open to criticism, he knows that people's heart is not in the right place when things get personal. He was quoted as saying, "When it gets personal then you realise that people's heart is not in the right place so that shows more about their upbringing than it does about me."

"If I say anything about their parents, siblings or relatives, you know I always wonder if I write something about you on your building's noticeboard. You want to be able to face anyone, you'll feel so embarrassed. Imagine what you put our families through, would you write rubbish for the sake of fun and there are people who write really nasty things specially about women and I have read that," Kapoor told the portal.

Arjun said that he gets trolled for his physicality, for being alive and even for being somebody's son.

"Main kya karun apni shakal badal dun, apna naam badal dun, should I feel sorry for who I am? We get taken for granted for more and that's so sad and unfortunate but I hope it improves," Arjun slammed the trolling culture.

The actor further added that he gives the benefit of doubt to all his audience as they shower him with love when his films hit the theatrical screens.

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects are Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.