Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh And Neena Gupta's Sardar Ka Grandson To Release On Netflix; See First Look

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Kashvie Nair's upcoming film. The family entertainer titled Sardar Ka Grandson also stars veteran actress Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

Arjun recently took to his Instagram page to announce that this film will be premiering this summer on Netflix. The actor shared a bunch of candid pictures from the film and captioned them as, "Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson."

See his post.

Sardar Ka Grandson showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother's last wish. While Neena Gupta essays the role of the grandmother, Arjun Kapoor will be playing her grandson.

Speaking about playing Arjun's grandmother in Sardar Ka Grandson, Neena Gupta said, "This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!"

On the other hand, Arjun too is excited about sharing a frame with the senior actress and said, "I am working with Neena ji for the second time, so we didn't have to break the ice. I and my mom used to watch her TV show Saans many years back. She's been a fine actor, and I love the way she carries herself off and on camera. Her energy has enhanced my energy and performance!"

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is all praise for her co-star and was quoted as saying, "He's very fun and committed, and comes on set on time, knows his lines. We gelled and had a great time."

