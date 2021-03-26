Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom Mona Kapoor; Pens A Heartbreaking Note On Her Death Anniversary

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary and penned an emotional note for her. Arjun wrote, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."

Ever since Arjun made his Bollywood debut and started interacting with media, he has always mentioned that he misses his mother, and hopes that she is watching over him from her heavenly abode.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor also shared a note on her mom's death anniversary, wherein she wrote that she would give up anything to have just one more conversation with her in person, where she can actually hear her mother's voice.

She further wrote, "9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma. ♾🤍 #AlwaysAndForever."

Meanwhile, with respect to work, Arjun has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Bhoot Police, which also casts Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

He is currently prepping up for his yet another upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, which also casts John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

