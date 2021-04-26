Arjun Kapoor Reveals What He Has Learnt From Girlfriend Malaika Arora; Says 'I Love How Dignified She Is'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has been going strong since the couple made it official in 2019. From sharing Instagram stories featuring each other to making public appearances together, the duo never fail to paint the town red with their romance.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the Ki & Ka actor spoke at length about his ladylove Malaika and what he has learnt from her.

Arjun told HT Brunch, "I love how dignified Malaika is. The way she conducted her way through life: from being a woman who started working at the age of 20, to today, being an independent woman with her own personality."

Further gushing over her, the actor continued, "I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She has just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking, and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"

In the same interview, Arjun also opened up about what he likes in his half-siblings, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Speaking about Janhvi, the Tevar actor said, "Janhvi is very curious and unlike what I had expected her to be because she comes from a lineage of being told that she is going to be the next big thing in the world. She wants to learn, she wants to level up, she wants to get better.

The actor further said that he likes Khushi Kapoor's calmness and said she has an understated confidence. "I like her calmness. She has an understated confidence. The way she dresses and behaves, she is not trying to fit in; that's a nice quality to have, even though she has the world staring at her all the time," HT Brunch quoted Arjun as saying.

Speaking about work, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sardar Ka Grandson which is slated to premiere on Netflix. The actor also has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.