Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor And Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19

As per latest reports by an entertainment portal, actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news and wrote, "Yes I'm positive for covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Everything tastes bad except chocolates, my head hurts and I am still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you." (sic)

Earlier today, Arjun shared a birthday note for Anshula on his Instagram page and wrote, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you."

On a related note, recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan got recovered from COVID-19 and she was seen enjoying Christmas lunch with her family. Apart from her, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, actor Ranvir Shorey also took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he and his son have been tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated."