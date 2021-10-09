Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor On Their Equation: We Do Lean On Each Other

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are inevitably one of the most adorable sibling duos on the block. The two share a beautiful bond with each other and have often labelled each other as their biggest support system. Recently Anshula made a heartwarming revelation about their relationship.

Talking to Outlook about the same, Anshula Kapoor said, "Arjun (Kapoor) Bhaiya is exceptionally kind. He gives me far too much credit and I think he gives me more credit than I truly deserve. But, of course, we do lean on each other. We do lean on each other personally as well as on any other account that we need assistance or we need guidance. He is my older sibling. We do stay together. So there is a lot that's going on in each other's lives, but we're constantly aware of what's happening because we do live together. He's my sounding board. Any problem that I have, big or small, I know he's always there."

She further added that she shares such a relationship with her brother Arjun Kapoor wherein they can talk about anything and everything under the sun. A few weeks back, Arjun had won the internet with a heartfelt gesture towards his sister. He had got a tattoo done on his wrist that had the alphabet 'A' along with the symbol of 'ace.' The 2 States actor had captioned it stating, "She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A."

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor had shared an emotional revelation sometime back about her coping with her late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's demise. Mona had passed away on March 25, 2012, after a battle with cancer. Talking to RJ Stutee about the same, Anshula had said the first two years after her mother's demise, every time she laughed and felt any other emotion than pain, she felt guilty. She had further added that there is no right or wrong way to get over this pain and that there is no harm in seeking help from outside. Arjun Kapoor had also shared the interaction of his sister on his social media handle.