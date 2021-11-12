Arjun Kapoor: Audience Has Given Feedback Saying They Are Not Happy With Certain Aspects Of My Career

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his Bollywood journey and revealed how he looks back at it. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, and since then he has been a part of many hits and flops. But the actor has only gratitude for his fans, and he just wants to do better with each passing year.

Sonam Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Drop Sweet Birthday Posts For Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

When asked how he looks at the last one decade, he told Times Of India, "Well, it's actually 10 years if you count the fact that I have been acting since October 2011. I feel stable, calm and happy that I am in a position where I am accepted by the audience. I go to work knowing what I bring to the table. Yes, there have been ups and downs where the audience has replied and given feedback saying they are not happy with certain aspects of my career."

The Gunday actor further added that he feels a lot of learnings have sunk in during the last one year, because the lockdown made him take a breath, sit down and take notice of how he should be rather than how people perceive him to be.

Arjun asserted that his career has been like a roller-coaster ride that has taught him a lot, and it has shaped up pretty interestingly. But he also feels that he has just begun, and he want to be here not for another nine, but 90 years.

Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Releases: A Great Mix Of Masala Commercial Films & Genre-Bending Entertainers

"I never wanted to be an actor, I just stumbled into it and found myself and my groove and kept working. Hits and flops aside, I have had some great experiences working with some talented people - creators, actors, technicians - travelling the world and have fascinating stories to tell. Most people would give their right arm to be in my position, so I think I am privileged," concluded Arjun.