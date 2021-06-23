Arjun Kapoor Says He Has Full Faith In Ek Villain Returns; 'It's Not A Mainstream Film That's Brainless'

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming thriller, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns is one of the most anticipated films and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. This film is Arjun and Mohit's second collaboration after their 2017 film Half Girlfriend.

Recently, in a chat with Bollywood Life, Arjun opened up about Ek Villain Returns and said that it's not a mainstream film which is brainless. He further added that the film has a plot with twists and turns, and he is quite excited about him.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor was quoted as saying, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."

Arjun further emphasized that he needs to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain Returns as it's important for an actor to test himself all the time.

The actor said, "I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain 2. The balance might be changing but that's the challenge of being an actor. I think it's important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker."

Arjun had two releases this year, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The latter earned him some rave reviews for his portrayal of a corrupt Haryanvi cop. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he feels rejuvenated with the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and how people have reacted to his acting adding that it's a rare feeling which he will cherish for a long time.

Speaking about Arjun's upcoming projects, besides Ek Villain Returns, the actor will also be seen in Saif Ali Khan's horror comedy Bhoot Police.