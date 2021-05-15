Arjun Kapoor Says He Is Commercially Successful Actor; 'I Will Be Here 90 More Years'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is one of the actors, who often get trolled over the 'nepotism' debate. It's known to all that Arjun belongs to one of the most reputed families of B-town- the Kapoors. He's the son of famous producer Boney Kapoor, and apparently, owing to his family connection he was launched by none other than the YRF.

Arjun who's currently gearing up for his upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, told an entertainment portal that he considers himself a 'commercially successful actor', and he will be active in the film industry for a long time.

The Gunday actor told ZoomTV, "Today it's my ninth year, today is nine years since Ishaqzaade. I've been here nine years and I'll be here 90 more years and that's pretty much what I know whether it's being in front of the camera or behind it. I'm far better than most people on social media will give me credit for, because I'm an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don't indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up."

He further added, "I'm a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career...I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I'm entering a film. I know my value...but I'll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself, and you need to hold on to that in this profession that's why you can survive and I know I'll survive."

Speaking of Arjun's forthcoming release, Sardar Ka Grandson will stream on Netflix on May 18, 2021. Directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles.